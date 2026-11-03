CALDWELL, Idaho — As voters line up at polling locations across Canyon County, dozens of poll workers are working behind the scenes to keep Election Day moving.

For Shane Sears, that work is nothing new.

Sears has spent nearly two decades helping with elections in Canyon County, beginning as a poll worker in Notus.

“I started 17 or 18 years ago, and I was just a poll worker,” Sears said. “Greeting people as they came in.”

What initially started because Sears had some extra time quickly became something he enjoyed. Over the years, his role has grown from greeting voters to working inside the elections office and helping process ballots.

WATCH | Canyon County poll worker reflects on decades of service this election day

Canyon County poll worker reflects on decades of service this election day

Sears said the process relies on both election workers and technology to help ensure ballots are handled accurately.

“We have people doing what people are good at and we have equipment and computers doing what equipment and computers are good at,” Sears said. “Having us be able to keep track of them, them being able to keep track of us, it gives us a good balance.”

In other words, computers can help catch clerical errors and keep track of ballots, while election workers monitor the equipment and the process.

But Sears believes the responsibility of making an election work extends beyond poll workers.

He said voters should understand the candidates and issues they are voting on, particularly because local races and ballot measures can directly affect their communities.

“In order for democracy to thrive, [it] requires an informed electorate,” Sears said. “I would tell anyone: educate yourself on the issues, on both sides of all of the issues, and let the knowledge of what is happening and how those processes happen drive you to go out and vote.”

Polls in Idaho close at 8 p.m. local time on November 3rd.

RELATED | Idaho Voter Election Guide

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