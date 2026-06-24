Caldwell's Centennial Way ramp closure starts Thursday as I-84 expansion nears finish

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department will take the final step in the Expand I-84 project starting Thursday, closing the Centennial Way ramp while re-opening 10th Street eastbound to I-84.

The Centennial Way closure begins Thursday at 10 p.m. and is expected to last 60 days. The 10th Street eastbound ramp reopens ten days ahead of schedule on Thursday to accommodate for Centennials' closure.

ITD says all construction on Interstate 84 is almost complete, with crews aiming to finish the project before the end of the summer, after beginning the project 3 years ago in 2023.

Some Caldwell neighbors have already been affected by the interstate expansion.

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Jennifer Finch, owner of Caldwell Automotive off exit 27, claims preparation for the expanded Centennial ramp has raised above the street and blocked signage for her business. And though it was supposed to be a temporary blockage, it is now permanent.

"It's definitely hindered the visibility quite a bit," Finch said.

IDT Spokesperson Jill Youmans says that the project is ahead of schedule and is crossing her fingers that construction will end swiftly and without setbacks.

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