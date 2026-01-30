Caldwell YMCA partially closes aquatic center for nearly two weeks after maintenance room leak

CALDWELL, Idaho — A leak in a maintenance room has forced temporary changes to aquatic services at the Caldwell YMCA, prompting partial closures and schedule adjustments for nearly two weeks.

Treasure Valley Family YMCA CEO David Duro says staff discovered the leak before opening on a Saturday morning, leading to the decision to close parts of the facility to prevent safety risks.

"We just want to serve people and build relationships, so when we realized we had to close, the first thought was how quickly we could figure out what happened and how to safely get back online," Duro said.

The leak affected pump rooms that operate the pools, prompting staff to shut down portions of the aquatic center while repairs were made. Duro emphasized that safety remained the top priority throughout the closure.

"Throughout this closure, no one was ever put at risk of harm or injury," Duro said.

As repairs continue, some services have resumed. The lap pool and steam room are now open, allowing swim lessons, water fitness classes and lap swimming to resume. Staff have also adjusted pool temperatures to accommodate a wider range of users, including children, seniors and those in therapy programs.

Running large facilities can come with unexpected challenges, Duro said, comparing the issue to household maintenance problems.

"There are no guarantees, but we do our best to maintain things, and when something does happen, we work to make sure it doesn't happen again," he said.

YMCA staff continue to update members in person and through online communication while repairs are finalized.

Caldwell YMCA Director Erick Bullock says he's hopeful community members will hear good news later this week about when all aquatic services can fully reopen.

