Caldwell YMCA closes its aquatic center for 2-4 weeks after discovering leak

CALDWELL, Idaho — The aquatics center at the Caldwell YMCA will be closed for 2-4 weeks after a leak was discovered in the maintenance room that houses the pool's pumps.

The leak, which was discovered on Saturday, Jan. 17, prompted the YMCA to shut off all water and power in the building for a temporary period. As a result of the shutoff, the Caldwell YMCA closed early on Saturday afternoon before reopening its other facilities on Sunday.

Now, the Caldwell YMCA is investigating the cause of the leak. Once the origin of the leak is identified, repairs will commence.

In total, the aquatics center is estimated to be closed for the next 2-4 weeks. That includes the pools, hot tub, and steam room.

You can find updates on the Caldwell YMCA aquatics page.

