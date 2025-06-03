Caldwell pool closes days after reopening due to lifeguard shortage

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell's Memorial Pool was forced to close unexpectedly on May 29, just days after its grand reopening, when officials discovered they didn't have enough certified lifeguards to operate safely.

"We had one lifeguard and one cashier, and that is not sufficient enough," said Tiffany DeFrance, City of Caldwell Parks and Recreation Director.

The industry standard for pool safety requires more staff than was available. "I think every facility is a little different, but the recommendation for lifeguards to swimmers in the pool is 1 to 35," DeFrance explained.

City officials are now working to recruit and train more lifeguards ahead of the peak summer season, helping new hires find certification courses and even covering the costs. According to DeFrance, becoming a certified lifeguard requires significant training.

"In order to get certified, it is about a 25 to 30 hour course, she said. "Throughout that course, you learn first aid CPR for child, adult, and infant. You also learn how to do water saves and how to pick somebody up off of the bottom of the pool at 12 feet, pull them to the surface, get them out, and perform life-saving measures."

DeFrance described May 29 as "an unfortunate setback," as they were unable to open that day — a problem they hope to avoid in the future while newly hired staff complete their certifications.

"It's really important for us to make sure our waters are safe and we provide a safe environment for the community," she said.

The city is partnering with the Caldwell YMCA to develop long-term solutions for staffing challenges.

"In the future, we're hoping to do some lifeguard certifications towards the end of summer and then throughout the winter using some indoor pools around our community," DeFrance said. "It's so important to have certified guards that are skilled and trained."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.