CALDWELL, Idaho — With students back in classrooms, Caldwell School District Superintendent Scott Montoya is beginning his first school year in the district with a focus on improving academics, expanding career opportunities, and keeping students safe.

Montoya took over as superintendent after nearly three decades in education, including 22 years in administrative roles with the West Ada School District. He previously served as principal at Mountain View High School and Lake Hazel Middle School.

One of his priorities is expanding the options available to Caldwell students after graduation.

“I want to see cosmetology. I want to see construction, plumbing…” Montoya said.

WATCH | Caldwell’s new superintendent shares his goals for the school year—

Caldwell superintendent outlines goals for new school year, including academics, safety and career programs

He said expanding career and technical education programs could give students more opportunities to pursue college, a career or a hands-on trade after high school.

Montoya also wants to improve student performance in the classroom.

According to the Idaho Report Card, about 31% of Caldwell students were proficient or advanced in English language arts on the 2024-25 ISAT, compared with about 53% statewide.

In math, about 21% of Caldwell students were proficient or advanced, compared with about 42% statewide.

Montoya said the district needs to continually look for ways to improve.

“We can always improve until we're 100%. We've always got to look for ways that we can be better,” he said.

Part of that work, he said, involves making sure classroom instruction aligns with what students are expected to know on state assessments.

“We really need to align that, making sure that we're teaching what's tested and making sure that it looks familiar,” Montoya said.

Academic performance isn't the only issue facing the district.

Safety around Caldwell schools has also been a concern, particularly after three Caldwell students were hit by vehicles in crosswalks.

With students returning to school, Montoya said keeping children safe requires drivers and students to do their part.

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He urged drivers to remain alert for pedestrians and said students also need to pay attention to their surroundings.

“When they are walking themselves, they need to be self-aware of what the environment looks like,” Montoya said. “For example, if it's dark, you don't cross the street in front of somebody because that person may not see them.”

Montoya said retaining teachers and staff is another priority.

He said that starts with making sure employees feel valued and includes remaining competitive when it comes to salaries.

The district is also preparing for a potential levy that could go before Caldwell voters in November.

The Caldwell School Board has approved moving forward with a proposed levy for the November ballot. However, the district still needs to formally submit the details to the county before announcing additional information about the measure.

For Montoya, the new school year is about identifying areas where the district can improve while giving students more opportunities to succeed.

“I want to just fill in some gaps,” Montoya said.

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