Caldwell mother's video shows truck blowing past stopped school bus, raising student safety concerns

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell mother is raising alarms after capturing video of a truck driving past a stopped school bus, an incident she says happens nearly every week.

WATCH: Learn about the growing issue in Caldwell

Truck blows past stopped school bus in Caldwell caught on video

Kendra Blandford shared the video online, saying she regularly witnesses drivers ignoring safety measures while picking up her child, even as buses stop to unload students.

This school year alone, three students have been hit by cars in Caldwell. Neighbors say they are increasingly concerned as reckless driving continues near kids' paths to and from school.

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In Idaho, when a school bus stops with its red lights flashing and stop arm out, drivers must stop in both directions on roads with three or fewer lanes.

On larger roads, only traffic going in the same direction must stop, while oncoming drivers can proceed with caution.

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According to community member Kasey Bier, the pattern of unsafe driver behavior is hard to understand.

"It's baffling that people think that they don't have to slow down and watch for kids," Bier remarked.

Bier questioned why drivers continue to disregard rules they learned long ago. She remarks, "Everybody takes driver's ed. Everybody knows the rules of the road. Everybody knows that you're supposed to stop for buses. Like it's illegal not to, so it's like — it's like, where, where's the common sense?"

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For community member Susana Salazar, the fear is something she lives with every day, fueled by close calls she has witnessed and what she describes as a rise in distracted drivers. "It's really upsetting because not only are they putting other kids in danger, they're putting themselves and their own kids in danger," Salazar notes.

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Caldwell Police Department Officer Clinger maintains that the department does not take the issue lightly.

Clinger adds that the safety issue is amplified due to the time of day, "People are going to and from work, so there's just so many distractions out there, so you've got to pay extra attention to what's going on around you."

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Clinger points out that drivers who ignore safety measures meant to protect students can be cited and face serious consequences, as the department continues to crack down on violations near school zones.

But concerns won't completely disappear in summertime. As the school year winds down, districts across the Treasure Valley are already preparing classrooms for summer school programs.

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