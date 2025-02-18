Caldwell School District seeks attendance adjustment after 'A Day Without Immigrants' protest

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell School District is requesting an attendance adjustment for Monday, February 3, following low attendance that was likely in relation to a protest known as "A Day Without Immigrants."

Out of a district-wide 5,079 students enrolled, 1,819 students were absent that day, resulting in an average absence rate of 35.6%. Not all of those absences were tied to the protest.

Superintendent Dr. Shalene French addressed the issue at a recent district meeting stating, “The district is funded based on average attendance. When students aren’t in school, the state bases our funding on attendance rates.”

Attendance that day was 65%. According to 2023 census data, 38% of Caldwell’s population is Hispanic. The district is uncertain whether the State Department of Education will accept political unrest as a reason for the attendance adjustment.

The community-based protest was organized as a response to the Trump administration's recent moves to deport immigrants living in the country without proper documentation. The demonstration was widely attended and many of the Hispanic businesses were closed that day to participate.