Caldwell High School Senior to attend Stanford University, thanks to TRIO Upward Bound Program

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell High School senior Nicholas Mendez is making his dreams a reality. As a first-generation college student, Mendez is part of Caldwell's TRIO Upward Bound Program, which helps students understand their post-graduation potential.

"I was truly able to see, like, 'Whoa, I could go to college! I really want to go to college,'" Mendez said.

Educational Specialist Josh Engler emphasizes that the process is not meant to be done alone. The TRIO program has been supporting students since 1960.

"We are able to use our funding to take students on college tours, which is incredible because it opens up opportunities for them. Our students also have the opportunity to participate in a five-week summer program every year," Engler explained.

The TRIO program also assists low-income students in securing scholarships, often helping them become the first in their families to attend college.

"I remember looking at the board — one student went to Duke University, another to the University of Chicago, and Columbia University. And that really showed me, 'Wait, I can do that too, I think,'" Mendez recalled.

Engler noted that virtually all students in the program are accepted to college, with 83 percent following through with enrollment in the fall. Mendez is set to add to that statistic this year by attending Stanford University.

"I got really emotional thinking about what it meant for my dad and my mom, who didn't go to high school or college," Mendez said after receiving his acceptance letter.

"You always hear the phrase, 'It takes a village.' It takes a whole city — all of Caldwell," he added.

Mendez’s inspiration began after a campus tour during his junior year, followed by an internship with NASA. Once at Stanford, he plans to major in Earth and planetary science and minor in international relations.

"My ultimate goal is to always become an astronaut. I hope that I am able to use all the knowledge I gain, all my interests, to go to space and start the work myself," Mendez said.