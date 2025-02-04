After a Sunday protest, Monday's one-day stay-at-home strike asks us to imagine an Idaho without immigrants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Hundreds of immigrants stayed home from work and school on Monday, Feb. 3, as part of a protest called "A Day Without Immigrants" to voice concerns over immigration crackdowns and deportations.

The protest followed a Sunday evening demonstration where hundreds gathered on Blue Lakes Blvd, first at the Five Points at Addison, before ending up at the Perrine Bridge later on. They waved flags and held signs to make their voices heard. Participants aimed to highlight the contributions of immigrants and the impact of their absence on daily life.

"They want to be heard, they want to be understood, we're not criminals," said Maria Bravo, a member of Jerome's Hispanic Catholic community, who participated in the demonstration.

"What would it be like, you know, not having any immigrants in the United States?" Bravo questioned, highlighting the broader implications of the protest.

For the one-day protest, many immigrant-owned stores remained closed, and families chose not to go to school or work, emphasizing the significant impact of even a single day without immigrants.

The protest served as a stark reminder of the vital role immigrants play in the community and the ongoing anxiety surrounding immigration policies.

"I do live with that constant fear of even myself just because I have my brown skin. I am a United States citizen, but most people don't know that," Bravo said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted, in part, to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.