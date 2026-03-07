Caldwell police say FLOCK cameras helped in police pursuit that started on I-84

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police are crediting FLOCK license plate cameras after officers were able to arrest a man who they say fled from a traffic stop on I-84.

According to a Caldwell Police Department (CPD) news release, the incident began at 1:20 p.m. on Friday when an Idaho State Police (ISP) officer attempted to execute a traffic stop on I-84 after witnessing a Mazda going 85 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Authorities say the driver refused to comply and fled, at one point driving the wrong way down I-84 eastbound.

The driver was later identified by ISP as 39-year-old Dennis Davenport. ISP ultimately requested the assistance of Caldwell Police.

The suspect's license plate was later entered into the FLOCK system, which alerted officers to the vehicle's presence near Franklin Rd. and Specht Ave.

Caldwell Police proceeded to locate the suspect near E. Chicago St. and North 16th Ave.

There, officers utilized a "vehicle containment technique" to prevent the suspect from eluding officers a second time. Once stopped, officers claim they saw marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle, and a search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine.

Davenport was arrested by ISP troopers and booked into the Canyon County Jail.

