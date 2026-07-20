Caldwell police launch digital neighborhood watch program using residents' security cameras

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell police are launching a digital neighborhood watch program that allows residents and businesses to voluntarily share security camera footage to help solve crimes in their neighborhoods.

Caldwell starting a security camera campaign

The program centers on privately owned cameras — including doorbell cameras and home security systems — that residents can register so police can contact them if a crime occurs nearby.

"It gives me every residence that has cameras in the area, and I can send them an automatic email saying, 'We're investigating an auto burglary between 2 and 4 a.m. If you have any video evidence, please send it to us,'" Caldwell Police Sgt. Andrew Heitzman said.

"It just makes it easier than us having to go and knock on doors and spend hours going door to door asking for video footage," Heitzman said.

Heitzman said it is up to each camera owner whether to share video with police.

Resident Kim Brocke said she supports the idea so long as it remains voluntary.

"If something happens and I have evidence that can help police solve a crime…. 100% I'd feel comfortable sending that info to them," Brocke said.

The digital neighborhood watch concept has been adopted by cities across the country, including Nampa, Meridian and Boise.

Caldwell police said footage shared with the department remains within the department.

"We don't share our access on equipment with anyone outside of our police department," Heitzman said.

Caldwell police are also offering businesses the option to give officers direct access to their security camera systems.

That service requires a server that participants must pay for.

"Each of the devices on integration side costs $350 to a couple thousand dollars for a server network," Heitzman said.

At Caldwell's Flying M, shoplifting is a constant problem, according to manager Samson Kafka.

"People stealing like hundreds of dollars of merch affects us a lot," Kafka said.

However, Kafka said he does not see the need to give police direct access to store cameras.

"If there's a crime in the area, they come to us anyway and ask for the film, so why would they need to monitor it, I guess," Kafka said.

Residents and businesses interested in registering for the program can sign up at ConnectCaldwell.org.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.