Caldwell plans removal of 59-year-old Blaine Street bridge after safety concerns

CALDWELL, Idaho — A bridge that has quietly helped residents cross Blaine Street for nearly 59 years is nearing the end of its life, as the city of Caldwell moves forward with plans to remove the aging structure following safety concerns identified during inspections.

Built in 1966, the bridge once spanned a covered section of Indian Creek and has long been part of the neighborhood’s landscape, even as many residents remained unaware of its history.

Watch: Learn more about the removal and local business response

Caldwell to remove historic bridge after 59 years

City officials have begun a nearly $119,000 project connected to the bridge’s removal. Funding for the project will come out of the city's public work budget. In the meantime, weight restrictions are now in effect on the Blaine Street bridge, limiting single-unit vehicles to 12 tons and larger truck combinations to 22 and 28 tons due to safety concerns identified during inspections.

RELATED| Caldwell's Kimball Bridge to undergo $3.6 million replacement project starting this fall

Once the bridge is removed, detours are expected for those who rely on the route, including commercial trucks, school buses and everyday commuters.

Idaho News 6

Drivers who normally use Blaine Street will be detoured to the North 10th Avenue overpass, then to East Chicago Street, before taking North 5th Avenue back to Blaine.

For Sazja Fletcher, whose bookstore, The Rubaiyat, sits next to the bridge, the change brings relief after more than a year of growing concern about conditions near her property.

RELATED| 10th Avenue closes under I-84 for bridge demolition in Caldwell

“We had a lot of heavy rains, and I noticed we were having sinkholes happen in our yard, and I noticed that where we had raised the ground up towards the bridge so that we wouldn't have any issues, it had slid down and we actually had about a 2 inch gap and then a couple of larger gaps in there,” said Fletcher.

Those conditions led her to restrict access to parts of her property, including a community garden used by children and families, out of concern for safety.

Idaho News 6

“It would have been dangerous, and the fact that they're responding to it quickly makes me quite pleased,” said Fletcher.

While she supports the city’s decision to remove the bridge, Fletcher hopes the community will not lose sight of its history.

RELATED| Aging bridges in Canyon County getting critical repairs amid growing traffic demands

“I would like to see the plaque, actually kept there, that was a bridge, I know, or kept somewhere as part of the history of Caldwell,” said Fletcher.

She added that Caldwell has already lost awareness of other historic crossings in the area.

Still, Fletcher said the city’s response has restored her confidence.

Idaho News 6

“It's a huge relief. It's a gargantuan relief to see that they're taking care of their public safety with that,” said Fletcher.

City officials say they hope to begin the removal project by the end of the month. Detours are expected to remain in place through February.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.