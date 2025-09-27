Caldwell's Kimball Bridge to undergo $3.6 million replacement project starting this fall

CALDWELL, Idaho — A bridge hidden in plain sight in Caldwell is getting a major makeover.

The Kimball Bridge, built in the 1930s with a second section added in the 1970s, has reached the end of its useful life and will be completely replaced in a nearly $3.6 million project funded through the state.

"We're required to conduct bridge inspections," said John Prebonick, City of Caldwell engineer.

"This bridge was identified as reaching the end of its useful life," Prebonick said.

The bridge replacement project has been in the works for years, and the city says it can't wait any longer. Construction will begin this fall, bringing a bridge closure and reducing Blaine Street to two lanes until summer 2026.

"So this bridge in particular has different levels of concrete that were installed at different times, so it was deemed just best to replace it entirely versus perform any integrated structural components," Prebonick said.

"Which has been already done," Prebonick said.

During the majority of the project, two lanes will remain open on Blaine Street with a concrete barrier restricting access to the construction lane and a tapered zone coming from 9th Avenue. Fencing will stretch to the work zone limits so workers can safely access the area with their trucks.

Local businesses around the area are concerned about the closure and its potential impact during the holidays.

"Well it needs to be replaced the bridge is in massive disarray and for the safety of the citizens of Caldwell it needs to be replaced," said Craig Smith, Caldwell business owner.

"While its inconvenient having the bridge close down its also just necessary," said Alicia Bravo, Caldwell business owner.

The city has been working to help everyone navigate safely through the project during the holiday season by providing extensive signage for alternate routes for the public accessing downtown.

"We've really tried to make the public aware, especially impacted local businesses, of what's happening," Prebonick said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.