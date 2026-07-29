Caldwell Fire seeks donations to support crews battling wildfires

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Fire Department is asking community members to support firefighters responding to wildfires across the region through a donation drive aimed at helping agencies battling ongoing incidents.

The department said financial contributions are currently the greatest need as fire crews work long hours in challenging conditions to protect lives, property and natural resources.

Earlier this week, Caldwell Fire deployed one squad as part of an organized task force to Silver City for an immediate need assignment focused on structure protection.

The crew is assigned to the Big Grass Fire, which crossed into Idaho earlier this week and is being managed by the U.S. Forest Service and the Idaho Department of Lands.

READ MORE | Big Grass Fire grows to 300k acres as evacuations escalate along Oregon-Idaho border

The deployment could last up to 14 days, according to the department.

Officials said donations will help offset fuel costs for responding fire agencies, which are facing increased demands as wildfire activity continues throughout the region.

Community members can also donate supplies, including bottled water, electrolyte drinks, individually packaged snacks, sunscreen, insect repellent and body wipes.

Donations can be dropped off at Caldwell Fire Department Station 1 at 310 S. 7th Ave. in Caldwell.

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