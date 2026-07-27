Sand Hollow firefighters ask for donations to support crews battling wildfires

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Sand Hollow Fire Protection District is asking for community support as firefighters continue working long hours to protect lives, homes and property during ongoing wildfire activity.

District officials said firefighters from rural fire protection associations, volunteer departments and local mutual aid agencies are spending extended time on the fireline and need additional supplies to stay hydrated and fueled.

The district is requesting donations of items including bottled water, electrolyte drinks, protein and granola bars, trail mix, nuts, beef jerky, individually packaged snacks, body wipes, sunscreen and insect repellent.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:



Sand Hollow Fire Station, 5239 Black Canyon Road, Caldwell

Parma Fire Station, 29200 Highway 95, Parma

New Plymouth Fire, 328 Southeast Avenue, New Plymouth

Officials said gift cards to local grocery stores are also appreciated and will be used to purchase additional supplies for fire crews.