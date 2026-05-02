Caldwell deputy named National School Resource Officer of the Year by NASRO

CALDWELL, Idaho — Deputy Darr Anderson of the Canyon County Sheriff's Office is receiving national attention for his work as a school resource officer in Caldwell.

He is earning recognition from the National Association of School Resource Officers. The SRO of the year award honors officers who make specific and significant contributions to their local communities or school districts.

WATCH: Learn more about the man behind the award

Idaho deputy wins top SRO award

The last two and a half years of Deputy Darr's 15-year law enforcement career have been his most memorable, giving him the chance to make a difference not just in the community, but in the next generation through his role with the Vallivue School District.

"Getting high fives and fist bumps and talking with the kids about classes or what they did on the weekend ... that's where the trust is for me," Deputy Darr said.

That trust, he said, is at the heart of everything he does.

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"They know I care about them," Deputy Darr said, "I care about them personally and that I want them to succeed."

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After earning several state-level honors, Deputy Darr said the nationwide recognition marks an even bigger milestone in his career — one that highlights the impact of the relationships he has built with students.

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"School resource officers, we're not only law enforcement, we're educators, we're mentors, we're counselors, and we have to take all of those roles and put it into one," Deputy Darr said, "If someone says they're going to bring a weapon to school or if they see someone vaping or they see someone that has drugs or they just hear something, they feel comfortable coming and talking to me."

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Beyond his daily work on campus, Deputy Darr has also launched the Deputy Darr Donut Shop. This initiative has gained attention across the community and raises funds for the school and students.

"It's built a lot of relationships, it's built a lot of bridges between students and the community and teachers and other police, and it's just been, it's been great," Deputy Darr said.

Deputy Darr said he hopes the national recognition sparks more conversations about school safety and strengthens relationships across the Treasure Valley.

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