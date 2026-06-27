Caldwell mayor declares a local disaster emergency after severe thunderstorm

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips has declared a local disaster emergency after city leaders said the severe thunderstorm on June 26 led to significant damage.

The declaration will apply to all areas within Caldwell city limits, a press release from the city said. This news comes after Canyon County declared a county-wide disaster in response to the same storm.

RELATED | Disaster Emergency declared in Canyon County following severe storm

Officials with the city say the storm affected public infrastructure, private property and essential services throughout the city. Caldwell leaders add that some residents have been displaced from their homes.

By issuing the emergency declaration, the city says that it will be able to access and deploy all available local emergency resources, coordinate response and recovery efforts across departments and request assistance from state and federal agencies if necessary.

“Our priority as a city is to protect the safety of our residents, restore essential services, and begin recovery efforts as quickly as possible," Mayor Phillips said. "Caldwell Police and Fire, as well as other city staff, have been working nonstop since the storms started to assure the safety and well-being of those we serve and will continue to do so until the threats from this severe storm end.”

Crews across the Treasure Valley are continuing to clear debris from the storm. The public is urged to avoid damaged or hazardous areas and to report urgent hazards to local authorities.

RELATED | ACHD crews continue to respond to flooding after severe thunderstorm

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