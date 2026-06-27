ACHD crews continue to respond to flooding after severe thunderstorm

ADA COUNTY — Ada County Highway District crews are continuing to respond to localized roadway flooding and other hazards after a severe thunderstorm swept through the Treasure Valley on Friday evening.

Officials with ACHD say that crew members have been actively responding to reports across the county, addressing mudslides, localized flooding and downed trees.

"The area received a large amount of rain in a short period of time," ACHD said in a press release. "As a result, water reached roadways faster than the storm drain system could move it."

Storm-related issues should be reported to Ada County Dispatch's non-emergency line at (208) 377-6790, where dispatchers will communicate information to ACHD's on-call crews. Officials say ACHD crews will have to prioritize urgent hazards first.

While the public is encouraged to check storm drains, ACHD is urging residents not to remove grates as they can create a serious safety hazard, especially near standing water.

Travelers are being urged to use caution. Drivers should never drive over a flooded roadway, ACHD says. Standing water can be very deep and contain dangerous debris.

Drivers should slow down when traveling in heavy rain, increase their following distance and use their headlights.

Additionally, as crews continue to clear roadways, ACHD is underlining that standing water should never be a place to recreate. Walking, playing or riding through standing water can be hazardous.