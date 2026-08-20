Caldwell city council approves new fees ahead of the next fiscal year

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell City Council approved the city's budget for the next fiscal year, which includes 50 new fees, but city officials say most residents will barely notice the change.

City Treasurer Rachelle Castleberry said the majority of residents will see only a small increase in their monthly utility bills.

"They could see an increase of about two dollars," Castleberry said.

Officials say other fees are service-based and will only affect residents who sign up for activities through parks and recreation or the library.

Of the 50 new fees, 30 are impact fees paid by developers coming into Caldwell. City officials say the fees are designed to keep up with the pace of growth and offset the strain new development places on city infrastructure.

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"Obviously these developments have an impact on our community," Castleberry said.

With inflation cited as a pressure on city resources, developers will be required to carry that cost.

"We assess traffic impact, the police and fire impact, and we assess fees based on that," Castleberry said.

The budget is set to take effect in October of this year.

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