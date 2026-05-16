Caldwell City Council approves high-end development off Karcher Road

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell City Council has voted unanimously to approve a new high-end mixed-use residential development off of Karcher Road.

Manager of M3 companies, Mark Tate, presented the project to the council on May 4. The residential project, named Silverleaf Subdivision, will be located between South 10th Avenue and South Indiana Avenue in Caldwell.

Silverleaf's plan outlines 655 single-family residential units and one multi-family unit lot with 336 units. 47 acres for commercial development are also included in the proposal, which Tate said will include grocery and dining options.



PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT MAP:

M3 Companies

"The property is essentially a large infill project," Tate said. "There's development on every side of the property, and there's utilities on every side of the property."

Tate said the build-out is expected to take place over a period of 5-10 years.

M3 companies developed several communities in the Treasure Valley, including Hillsdale Creek in south Meridian, Foxtail Estates in Eagle and Summit Ridge in Nampa, which Tate said is the most similar to the proposed development.

Tate noted the company plans to price the low-density development twice the median home price in Caldwell, which he says will increase property tax revenue.

City of Caldwell

John Soulé, Caldwell resident and principal of nearby Gem State Adventist Academy, testified in favor of the project, saying, "I really believe it's the right time to work with a developer we know and trust."

However, others voiced concerns about the project.

"Will Vallivue be able to keep up with building schools to accommodate the influx of students?" Caldwell resident Sue Kushlan questioned.

Others opposing the proposal pointed to the long-term construction required to complete the process.

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"That area has been under build for five to ten years and construction is never going to stop," Caldwell resident Sue Hulse said.

The council ultimately voted unanimously to approve the project.

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