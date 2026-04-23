CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell officially broke ground on a new Fire Station 1 on Wednesday, marking the start of a project that will relocate the city’s downtown fire operations and add a new fire administration building at the former City Hall site.

City leaders, firefighters, and community members gathered near 423 Blaine Street for a combined demolition and groundbreaking ceremony, where the former City Hall is being transformed into a modern public safety campus.

WATCH: Demolition of former city hall in Downtown Caldwell

Caldwell breaks ground on new Fire Station 1, begins downtown fire station relocation

The project will bring both Fire Station 1 and the fire administration offices to the same downtown property once construction is complete.

RELATED | Construction set to begin on three fire department facilities in Caldwell

Officials say the new station will replace Caldwell Fire’s aging downtown facility off 7th Avenue, which has served the community for decades but no longer meets current space and emergency response needs as the city continues to grow.

The new Fire Station 1 is part of a broader effort to modernize emergency services and improve response times in the area.

In November 2023, Caldwell voters approved a fire station bond supporting the rebuild of Fire Station 1, the construction of a new Fire Station 4, and the development of a fire administration building in downtown Caldwell. The funding also supports additional fire department improvements across the city.

RELATED| Caldwell fire department advances $20 million expansion to serve growing community

City officials say the new facilities are expected to be completed in 2028.

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