CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Airport is celebrating 50 years of serving the community this weekend, marking a milestone that reflects decades of growth, vision, and investment.

The airport opened in 1976, when Caldwell had fewer than 20,000 people and only about 50 aircraft were based there. Today, it is home to approximately 640 aircraft and is ranked among the top five General Aviation airports in the country.

Scott Swanson, Director of Aviation, said the airport's economic footprint has grown dramatically alongside the city.

"The amount of employment and impact that can come out of this airport and the potential for the airport to produce over time is really, you know, there's no limits to it," Swanson said.

WATCH: CALDWELL TO CELEBERATE 50 YEARS THIS SATURDAY

Caldwell Airport marks 50 years of growth and economic impact

The airport is estimated to have a nearly $3 billion economic impact on the community. Swanson said he expects that impact to grow as Caldwell continues to expand, with more industrial, commercial, and storage development planned for the area surrounding the airport.

The airport is also a Foreign-Trade Zone and has allowed companies to import, store, manufacture, or distribute goods with reduced or delayed customs duties, helping attract additional business and economic development to the area.

"The primary focus is ensuring that this airport can eventually generate revenues to not require taxpayer dollars while also really paying attention in future planning the development of the airport," Swanson said.

The airport's history traces back even further than its 1976 opening. In 1969, a study found that Caldwell's old airport was landlocked, with its flight path going over a hospital.

Dean Dishman, a pilot and realtor, helped find the location for the current airport and later worked to have it designated as a reliever airport for the Boise Airport — a designation that opened the door to additional grant funding for improvements. He went on to serve approximately 35 years on the airport commission.

His daughter, Debbie Davis, said her father's dedication to the airport spanned much of his life.

"He spent 6 years making sure that this airport was here and then he served like 35 years on the airport commission," Davis said.

"He loved this airport. He loved flying," Davis said.

Dishman passed away in 2018, but Davis said his vision is still reflected in the airport today. She spent years collecting newspaper articles, documents, and memorabilia, eventually compiling a 150-page scrapbook documenting the airport's history.

"I think it's important that we remember our history, where we came from, how hard we fought to get where we're at and not take it for granted," Davis said.

The Caldwell Airport's 50th anniversary celebration is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, live music, helicopter rides, and a historical display.

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