Bond reduction denied for former Ridgevue teacher accused of sexual battery with student

CALDWELL, Idaho — A former Ridgevue High School teacher accused of sexually abusing a student will remain on $500,000 bond after a Canyon County judge denied a request to lower it.

Troy Wayne McFadden appeared in Canyon County court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. He is charged with two felony counts involving alleged sexual contact with a student between the ages of 16 and 17.

McFadden's defense asked the court to reduce his bond to $100,000, citing plans for him to enter a treatment recovery center while out on bond.

Prosecutors opposed the request.

“This was a teacher in our community that took advantage of a student with conduct occurring at school and at her home while her mother wasn't there,” the prosecution said.

The judge denied the request, leaving McFadden's bond at $500,000.

McFadden was arrested in June following an investigation by Nampa police.

According to court documents, the investigation began after several Ridgevue High School students reported seeing McFadden with the alleged victim at a Sonic restaurant.

READ MORE | Former Ridgevue High School teacher charged with sexual battery of a minor

Investigators later spoke with the student and reviewed messages between McFadden and the student. Police said the two shared location information and exchanged extensive messages that investigators considered inappropriate.

Police also obtained written statements from students who, prior to McFadden's arrest, reported that he and the student were unusually close. The statements described the student spending time at McFadden's desk and alleged physical contact that made other students uncomfortable.

Investigators said McFadden would sometimes assign independent classwork so he could spend one-on-one time with the student.

McFadden's release conditions include no contact with the alleged victim or any minors. He also cannot go within 900 feet of the alleged victim's home or Ridgevue High School and cannot consume alcohol. GPS monitoring was ordered if he is released.

The Vallivue School District previously said McFadden is no longer employed by the district and that his contract was not renewed for the upcoming school year.

McFadden is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 28.

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