Ridgevue High School teacher charged with sexual battery of a minor

NAMPA, Idaho — A Ridgevue High School teacher has been charged with sexual battery of a minor following an investigation by Nampa police.

Police said detectives received a report on May 26 about suspicious behavior involving Troy Wayne McFadden, 46, of Nampa. According to investigators, McFadden was a faculty member at Ridgevue High School at the time, and the reported incident involved a student off campus.

McFadden was arrested on Thursday evening and booked into the Canyon County Jail. He is charged with sexual battery of a minor between the ages of 16 and 17.

Although investigators said they believe the case is an isolated incident and have not identified any other victims, police are asking parents to speak with children who may have had contact with McFadden and report any inappropriate conduct.

"Those who notified police of something that appeared to be out of the norm and inappropriate were brave and did the right thing," Nampa Sgt. Brad Barnum said in a statement. "With their help, we were able to stop a very dangerous situation."

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

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