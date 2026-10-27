CALDWELL, Idaho — A new development Tuesday in the case against a driver accused of killing a Caldwell father and hospitalizing three children is sending three newly filed charges back to magistrate court.

Nixon Amiclar Ixcoy Lix appeared before a Canyon County district judge Tuesday afternoon on a vehicular manslaughter charge.

Confusion arose during the hearing when the state introduced three additional aggravated DUI charges. The defense told the court they were unaware the additional charges had been filed.

WATCH | Additional charges and delay in case of man charged with vehicular manslaughter

Additional charges and delay in case of man charged with vehicular manslaughter, killing caldwell father and injuring three children.

After a brief recess, the judge said there had been an error in how the three additional charges were filed at the district court level. The three charges will now return to magistrate court before they can move forward.

A representative for the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office said additional charges are often added in DUI cases after prosecutors receive medical records and determine that a victim’s injuries meet the level required for additional charges.

Ixcoy Lix is due back in court Nov. 5 before the case can proceed.

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