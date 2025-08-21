$500k worth of new playground equipment debuts at Caldwell parks

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell has completed a $500,000 project to install new playground equipment at two local parks, bringing modern amenities to families after years of planning.

The Caldwell Parks and Recreation Department began the upgrade project during the last fiscal year, replacing aging equipment at Memorial Park and Luby Park with new slides and other features.

"Getting the kids outdoors to explore the city of Caldwell is priority number one," said Tim Rhodes, Caldwell Parks and Recreation superintendent.

Rhodes said the department prioritized upgrading original equipment that had become unsafe for children.

"And not only that, but giving back to the citizens of Caldwell, they are hard-working, tax-paying citizens, and we want to make sure that they have all the latest and greatest that we can possibly get to them," Rhodes said.

The project included demolishing the 1940s-era playground at Memorial Park and installing new equipment at both locations. Luby Park's new features include a zipline that has become very popular with its young visitors. Both parks also replaced the sand in their playgrounds with wood chips.

Danny Ozuna, a longtime Caldwell resident who grew up playing at the parks, said he regularly brings his granddaughter to the upgraded facilities.

"When this was being built, I was really excited. I think it's gonna bring a lot to Caldwell," Ozuna said.

Ozuna said the improvements provide better physical activity opportunities for children and help them connect with their community.

"The physical activity is a lot better for them, just getting them out in the environment, and like today she's meeting new friends, so like I said, it's [been] a long time coming," Ozuna said.

The new playground equipment includes climbing walls, slides, and interactive features designed for various age groups.

