Van Slyke Museum reopens in Caldwell after years of renovation

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell's Van Slyke Museum, originally established in 1934, is now reopening its doors after being forced to shut down in 2018. The museum helps residents and visitors remember the city's roots through its collection of historic artifacts and structures.

Click here to learn and see the historic treasures the museum holds:

Caldwell's Van Slyke Museum to reopen it's doors

"You can put yourself back in that place of where it was 100 years ago. Keep a reminder of where and how far the city has come," Rachelle Castleberry said.

Castleberry, the city's treasurer, now oversees grant funding for the museum. The historic site features unique items including cabins dating back to the 1800s.

"The McKenzie cabin inside is not restored yet so we don't showcase that one but the Johnson cabin we do let people walk through," Castleberry said.

In 2018, a snowstorm forced the museum to close when a protective canopy collapsed. Castleberry adding the closure provided time for much-needed improvements.

"We need to make sure people are being safe while they're here," Castleberry said.

Those improvements include preserving historic items and adding cement to ensure their longevity. A new museum sign created by Caldwell High School welding students now welcomes visitors. The museum also houses unexpected treasures like the original city hall sign that came off the original Caldwell City Hall.

Castleberry says grants and volunteers are vital to keeping the museum operating.

"Brings you back to the roots of what made Caldwell what it is and how far it's come from that point," Castleberry said.

The Van Slyke Museum will be open on July 4th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but needs volunteers to continue operations through the summer. For updates on future open days and volunteer opportunities, please check the City of Caldwell's social media channels.