$1.3 million aviation-themed event venue under construction at Caldwell Executive Airport

CALDWELL, Idaho — A $1.3 million aviation-themed event venue is under construction at Caldwell Executive Airport, a project airport leaders say represents a step toward long-term financial sustainability while raising questions from some in the community about land use and federal regulations.

The 12,000-square-foot facility is designed to house two to three aircraft but will also function as a rentable event space for weddings, birthdays and business gatherings when not in aeronautical use.

WATCH: Vertical Venues construction and FAA response to development

$1.3M Aviation event venue underway at Caldwell Airport

Airport officials say the project comes as development accelerates across the airfield.

RELATED | Caldwell Airport plans $21 million control tower to improve safety and support growth

“There are currently 31 hangars under development, and 30 of them are on the south side of the airport outside of the camera at this time," said Caldwell Aviation Director Scott Swanson. "31 is right behind me right here,”

Idaho News 6

Swanson said that the airport has limited revenue options because of federal restrictions on general aviation facilities.

“We are not a commercial airport serving passenger traffic; we are very limited on areas that we can produce revenue that's federally allowed,” he said.

The venue’s mixed-use model has prompted concerns about whether hosting events aligns with Federal Aviation Administration rules governing hangar use. Swanson said he recently met with the FAA to clarify compliance.

“Will there be events here? Absolutely. Is that going to be a secondary use? Absolutely," Swanson said. "The approval is mixed use, with an additional FAA-mandated fee during events,”

Idaho News 6

Some airport tenants say the project could help stabilize lease rates and support long-term growth.

“You don't have to like it, but it pencils out, and it makes sense,” said tenant Randy Neary, who has leased space at the airport for nearly two decades.

RELATED | Flying Legends of Victory Tour brings historic WWII aircraft to Caldwell

Neary said increased development could help offset costs for pilots and tenants.

“How can I argue when we can't even be more self-sustaining?" Neary said, "So when I see projects like this or other large hangars, I'm all for it because I know a large hangar pays a lot more money in land lease, pays significantly more money in property tax, how can you say that's wrong?”

Idaho News 6

Developer James Steele said his goal is to create a unique destination for the Treasure Valley while also introducing more people to aviation.

“Whenever you bring people to an airport, and you introduce them to helicopter rides in aviation, some of these people will get the bug. Some of these people will want to go get their private pilot's license. Some of these people may become commercial pilots,” Steele said.

Steele said he hopes to host a grand opening this summer. The venue, known as Vertical Venues, is modeled after similar aviation-themed event spaces operating in California and other states.

Idaho News 6

Airport leaders say the project is part of a broader effort to move the airport closer to financial independence. Swanson said increased development could generate nearly $85,000 in additional revenue through leases and property taxes by the 2029 fiscal year.

For now, construction continues, as the project takes shape on the north side of the airport.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.