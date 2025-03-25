Caldwell Airport plans $21 million control tower to improve safety and support growth

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell's airport could soon be growing "up" — literally. City leaders are pursuing major improvements, including the addition of a 116-foot-tall control tower.

“We are the most populated airport in terms of aircraft based in the nation without a control tower,” said Scott Swanson, Caldwell's Director of Aviation.

Swanson said the city has applied for a much-needed $21 million tower through a Federal Aviation Administration program.

“Ten percent would be up to the city or state to cover, with 90 percent coming from the federal government,” Swanson explained. “So, when that comes in, you’re getting a $21 million asset for the price of $2 million for the city or state. That is huge.”

The airport handles nearly 150,000 flights in and out each year, and Swanson says safety is a top concern.

“There’s nothing that controls those airplanes that controls them in the air,” he said. “Until the FAA has an established building or entity or some sort of office on this airport, people can almost do whatever they want.”

The Caldwell airport also serves as a reliever airport for Boise, helping to alleviate aviation traffic. Swanson said this is why a second proposal is needed to expand utilities on the airport's north side, which will cost nearly $3 million.

“We have utilities in the area. It’s just a stretch to get to those utilities, and then the access road to get to the airport does not exist,” Swanson said.

He added that the lack of access makes it more difficult for developers or business owners to establish themselves in the area, which in turn makes it harder for the airport to become self-sustaining.

“However, with a tower bringing more business here and establishing more opportunities at the airport, we can set ourselves up so we are no longer supported just by taxpayers in Caldwell,” Swanson said.