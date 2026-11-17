BURLEY, Idaho — Fire and emergency crews from across the region convened today to honor the service of a fallen firefighter.

As Idaho News 6 has previously reported, Joseph Wyatt Gates, a firefighter from Raft River, died in the line of duty in Cassia County in early November when the fire truck he was on drove off the road. Gates died in the crash, and another firefighter on board was injured.

Governor Brad Little had issued an order for U.S. flags and State of Idaho flags to be flown at half-staff following Gates' death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Gov. Little orders flags to half-staff to honor fallen firefighter

On Monday, nearly 70 fire and emergency response units came together to stand with Gates' family and honor his service.

Burley Fire posted on Facebook, showing the community members and fire units who came out to recognize Gates and commemorate his service.

"Wyatt served as a volunteer firefighter in Cassia County alongside his brother-in-law, protecting the homes and land of his neighbors through this year’s fire season," Burley Fire said in the Facebook post.