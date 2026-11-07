Gov. Little orders flags to half-staff to honor fallen firefighter

IDAHO — On Nov. 5, Governor Brad Little issued an order for U.S. flags and State of Idaho flags to be flown at half-staff following the death of Joseph Wyatt Gates, a firefighter from Raft River.

According to Governor Little, Gates died in the line of duty in Cassia County just this week when the firetruck he was on drove off the road, killing Gates and injuring another firefighter aboard.

"I join many Idahoans in expressing deep sadness by the tragic loss of Joseph Wyatt Gates, a brave firefighter who died in the line of duty. Please keep the Gates family, the other injured firefighter, and all of our brave first responders in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time." — Governor Brad Little

Idahoans can expect to see flags at half-staff from now until the day after Gates' memorial service, which Governor Little said would be released later.