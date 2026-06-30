Water safety experts share tips to prevent drownings ahead of Fourth of July weekend

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — An average of 34 people drown in Idaho each year, according to Recreate Responsibly Idaho — and with the Fourth of July weekend approaching, water safety experts are urging families to take precautions before heading to pools, lakes and the Boise River.

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Water safety tips for Fourth of July weekend in Boise

Boise mother Elissa Owen recently enrolled her 8-month-old daughter in swim lessons, hoping early water skills could one day make a difference.

"I hear horror stories all the time. That's like my worst fear as a parent. So I wanted to make sure I got her doing this as early as possible," Owen said.

Fong Wee, owner of Water Babies Boise, said one of the biggest dangers around water isn't always the water itself — it's distraction.

"People tend to be a little bit relaxed and distracted around water. The designated water watcher gets distracted with their phones, that's where incidents happen," Wee said.

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For Helena Devido, a Boise mother of three young daughters, that's exactly why she's starting water safety education early.

"As they grow up here in Boise, there's just so many water activities. I want to know as they get older. I want some peace of mind that they've had that foundation really early on," Devido said.

Wee said these reminders apply to adults as well.

"Also in adults, it's like if you are not a very comfortable and confident swimmer, go with a group of friends who are good at it," Wee said.

Wee also warns that alcohol can quickly turn a fun day into an emergency.

"Be careful with your alcohol intake, making sure that you're always sober, right around the water," Wee said.

For those visiting a lake or river, Cece Lucarelli, aquatics coordinator with the City of Boise, recommends knowing the water depth, watching for currents, and understanding what may be hidden below the surface before getting in.

"People don't realize how deep the water is, and they become a little bit overconfident and get into those bad situations," Lucarelli said.

Experts urge everyone to wear a life jacket when in or around open water — even if they know how to swim. On the Boise River, life jackets are required for children 14 and under.

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