The 36th annual Albertsons Boise Open is back at Hillcrest Country Club

The Albertsons Boise Open is swinging back into action on Thursday at Hillcrest Country Club, bringing professional golf and community support to the Boise Bench for the 36th year in a row.

Executive Director Jeff Sanders said that the day before the tournament serves a crucial purpose.

"The sponsors play, it's the last day the pros can play before the tournament starts on Thursday. So it's kind of a practice round for us to get ready for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday," Sanders explained.

Behind the scenes, more than 850 dedicated volunteers from across our community are preparing for the days ahead, many of them have deep connections to this Boise tradition.

"We have a few volunteers who've volunteered all 36 years,” said Sanders. "And they're all in different committees— marshaling a hole, ecology, picking up the garbage, [and] there's parking."

The tournament has already raised over $3 million for local charities this year alone, an achievement Sanders attributes to the volunteers.

"If we had to pay all the volunteers to volunteer, they wouldn't have any money left over for charity. So, the volunteers are the lifeblood of any golf tournament," Sanders said.

Crews prepare for 36th Annual Albertsons Boise Open

At Hillcrest Country Club, the staff has been preparing long before the first tee shot. General Manager Nolan Halterman said they're now focused on the finishing touches.

"So the last thing we're doing is we're finalizing the product. Is it in its location? Are staff ready to attend to the patrons that are going to be on property? Have we scheduled everybody accordingly?" Halterman said.

And they said spectators will find plenty of amenities to enjoy while watching the tournament.

Halterman said there will be plenty of places to grab a refreshing drink as well. "We've got the wine bar, the Coors Light fan deck," Halterman said of the options.

"Michelob Ultra has a beautiful spot on 16, that's where I like to go," added Sanders.

Most days are sold out, but tickets for Sunday’s Junior Day event are available on the Albertsons Boise Open website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.