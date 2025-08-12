Boise Open Event Guide: Pro golf & live music August 14-17 at Hillcrest Country Club

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Treasure Valley's premier golf tournament, The Boise Open, is scheduled to tee off this Thursday, Aug. 14, at Hillcrest Country Club.

The tournament lasts all weekend with marquee music performances following each round of golf, except on Sunday.

Headlining acts include Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish fame, southern rock iconoclasts Lynyrd Skynyrd, as well as country rock duo, the Brothers Osborne.

On Sunday, also known as Junior Day, all kids under 15 receive free admission to watch the final round of the tournament. In addition to free golf, the first 500 kids in attendance will receive a free tournament hat and lunch. There will also be a plethora of kid-friendly golf games and clinics on the driving range from 1-3 p.m.

Golf Info:

Tee Off - ~ 8 a.m.

On Thursday and Friday, golf groups simultaneously start on the 1st and 10th holes.

Pairing sheets are available near the club entrances as well as at select locations throughout the course.

Spectators may follow groups "cross-country style" or pick a spot and watch the field pass by "parade style."

Spectators should come equipped with comfortable shoes, sunscreen, and a hat.

Spectators are asked to adhere to basic golf etiquette.

No booing or cheering during inappropriate times No heckling or distracting players Ask for autographs after the round



Music Schedule:

Thursday - Darius Rucker

Friday - Lynryd Skynyrd

Saturday - The Brothers Osborne

Concert Info:

Concerts are General Admission/Standing room only.

Blankets NOT allowed. Limited space is available for chairs, only in the designated section toward the back of the venue.

Concerts will start following the conclusion of golf each day, approximately 7:30 p.m. Time subject to change.

Concert venue is adjacent to the 18th fairway at Hillcrest Country Club.

No outside beverages are allowed.

Ticket Info:

All GA tickets for the event are through AXS Mobile ID. In order to access your tickets:

1 – Download the AXS Mobile App (iOS or Android).

2 – Open the app and sign in to view your AXS Mobile ID and ticket info.

3 – Show your AXS Mobile ID in the app at the door to scan and enter.

Parking Info:

FREE parking for all ticket holders available at:



Location: Boise Towne Square, North lot (North of Dillard's)

Address: 350 N Milwaukee St., Boise, ID 83704

Note: Follow signs for event parking

FREE shuttles:



Pick up from the parking lot and drop off at the Tournament Entrance

Same shuttles will return you to the parking lot after the event for easy access

ADA Parking available at Hillcrest Country Club

Shuttle schedule:



Operates from 6:30 AM each day (Thursday – Sunday)

Runs until approximately 1 hour after the concert ends (Thursday – Saturday)

Runs until 1 hour after the final round ends on Sunday

Designated Uber or Lyft ride share pickup locations:

Located at the Hillcrest Elementary School parking lot

Near the corner of Pond St. and Greenbriar Dr.

Bag Policy:

All atendees and items are subject to search prior to being granted access to a tournament. Anyone found to be in possession of prohibited items or bags that exceed the permitted size specifications, will be asked to return those items to their vehicle before being allowed to board shuttles or enter the tournament grounds. The tournament may not provide a “bag check” facility, so attendees are urged not to bring prohibited items.

Consistent with heightened security measures across our nation, the PGA TOUR will continue its normal security policies and expand screenings to ALL patrons, sponsors, volunteers, media and vendors attending or working at all events.

PGA Tour

While attending a PGA TOUR tournament, officials request everyone participate in making the event safe and enjoyable by being aware of their surroundings. Should you notice an activity or an individual that might be suspicious, notify a uniformed law enforcement officer, private security personnel, a tournament official, or dial 911. Everyone is urged to keep a simple phrase in mind: "See something, say something."

PGA Tour

As the safety and well-being of everyone who attends a TOUR event is of the utmost importance, please become familiar with and adhere to the TOUR’s standard tournament policies which include a Permitted/Prohibited Items List and a Bag Policy.