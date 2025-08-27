BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Heavy rain has canceled the first day of the 2025 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.

Wednesday was scheduled as "Kid's Day," where pilots typically offer rides to kids on tethered balloons.

Organizers made the official call to cancel around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, but they ask event goers to join on Thursday morning, weather permitting.

WATCH: Sophia Cruz shows just how heavy the rain is falling at Ann Morrison Park on Wednesday Morning

Heavy rain cancels first day of Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

See Sophia's full forecast to learn more.