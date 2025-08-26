Soggy start: The 34th annual Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic may start with rain, but sun is on the way

BOISE, Idaho — The 34th annual Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is set to bring nearly 45 hot air balloons to the Treasure Valley skies, but organizers are keeping a close eye on the weather forecast as rain threatens the opening festivities.

With tents already set up behind Ann Morrison Park, the big question remains whether balloons will be able to take flight during the first day of the festival. Rain is expected during the opening period, which could impact traditional activities like tethered flights for children.

Watch to hear from one of the hot air balloon pilots about how weather can impact flights —

Spirit of Boise faces soggy start

"Sometimes there's a one hour window where we can get things done. It's always weather dependent," pilot Brian Ashton said. "So I would tell people if they're thinking about coming down if it's pouring rain, don't bother, but if it's anything other than that come on down and see what's going on."

The relationship between hot air balloons and wet weather is complicated. Rain creates multiple challenges for balloon operations: the massive 100-foot tall balloon canopies are difficult to dry once wet, water adds significant weight that makes flying harder, and rainy conditions typically bring wind that balloons cannot handle safely.

"Balloons and rain do not go well together," event coordinator Lurie Spencer said. "So, if we are going to have even some sprinkles we're going to keep the balloons in the trailer. That doesn't mean that if there's just sprinkles we can't get the baskets out and the burners out and have some fun with the kids a bit."

Under normal weather conditions, balloons typically inflate and launch around 7:15 a.m. Organizers are hopeful that rain won't waterlog Ann Morrison Park to the point where trucks cannot deliver their colorful cargo for potential flights Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend.

Even if the weather dampens the first day or two of activities, festival-goers will have multiple opportunities to see the balloons in action through the weekend, weather permitting.