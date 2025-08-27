Flash Flood Threat Continues, But Drier Days Are Ahead

☂️⛈️Get Ready to pack the umbrella

Idaho News 6 Pack an umbrella for Wednesday.

Tuesday evening's weather balloon in Boise measured near-record moisture levels, helping fuel the heavy downpours we’ve seen. Some areas recorded 1 to 3 inches of rain, especially near the Boise Mountains and burn scars, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect today for much of the region — especially low-lying areas and places that already saw heavy rain.

Idaho News 6 Remain Weather aware today. Flooding is a risk near rivers, burn scars, and low laying areas.

Rain is expected to continue through much of today as an upper-level low pressure system moves across central Idaho. The heaviest showers will gradually shift southeast, clearing out of southeast Oregon by late morning and out of the lower Snake Plain later this afternoon. Storms may linger into the evening across the western Magic Valley and Boise Mountains.

As we move into Thursday, the weather pattern begins to calm down. Drier air will spread into southeast Oregon and the Snake Plain, although some showers and isolated thunderstorms could still form over the higher elevations. The threat for heavy rain will be much lower, thanks to a significant drop in atmospheric moisture. On Friday, most areas will remain dry under a weak ridge of high pressure, with only a slight chance of afternoon showers near the northern Nevada border.

