Proposed Boise Bench pathway connecting Cassia to Garden St. sparks mixed reactions in the community

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The City of Boise is moving forward with plans for a new 10-foot-wide bike and pedestrian pathway connecting Cassia to Garden Street on the Boise Bench — a project that has generated both excitement and strong pushback from neighbors.

WATCH: Hear from Boise Bench neighbors on both sides of the debate

Boise Bench neighbors divided over proposed Cassia-Garden pathway

The Cassia-Garden Pathway Connection would run just north of Cassia Park and would include a new bike and pedestrian bridge over the Ridenbaugh Canal. The project also includes plans to pipe a nearby extension of the canal underground. The city says the connection has been in the works for decades, with design beginning in 2023.

READ MORE | New bikeways are being mapped out between Garden Street and Cassia Park

Supporters said the pathway would make getting around the Boise Bench easier and safer.

"I’m pretty excited about it, very much in favor," Chris Schlabach said.

Schlabach said the new route would improve access across the neighborhood.

“It feels really great just to have a much more sheltered pathway to get to Garden Street and to other parts around town is really nice," Schlabach said.

Fellow supporter Damon Brown said the pathway would eliminate a lengthy detour for cyclists and pedestrians.

"You have to do this big hook around and so the opportunity to be able to go straight through it's going to be safer and also a lot quicker," Brown said.

RELATED | ACHD hosting community open house on Cassia Street projects

But not all neighbors share that enthusiasm. Teresa Honey, who lives near the proposed route, is firmly opposed.

"We are very opposed to this. This is my backyard," Honey said.

She said trees on her property would be removed to make way for the path.

Sahana Patel, Idaho News 6 Boise Bench neighbor Teresa Honey says the project would require removing trees on her property, raising concerns about how the pathway could impact nearby homeowners.

“All these trees that are highlighted right here are all going to be cut down and removed," Honey said.

Honey also objects to the plans to pipe the nearby canal extension underground.

"They're taking away the water, which is the thing that all of us bought our house for, was the water right next to us," Honey said.

Honey said she first learned about the proposed connection in 2013 and has been pushing back ever since.

"None of us along the canal had known that this was coming, so it was a total shock and we're still fighting," Honey said.

Even supporters said they hope the project can work for everyone.

"I hope that they're able to come to some agreements with people who are maybe frustrated with it so that it can be successful for everybody," Brown said.

“I would just advocate to accommodate the neighbors that this will impact as much as possible, keep trees intact, keep things safe and green and make sure that their voices are heard as well,” Schlabach said.

The city is accepting feedback through October 21. You can submit your comments on the City of Boise website.

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