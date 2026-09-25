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New bikeways are being mapped out between Garden Street and Cassia Park

Cassia-Garden Pathway Connection
City of Boise
<i>Map of north-south pathway on the east side of the Electric Light Switch Lateral between the Garden Street Bikeway on the north and the Cassia Street bikeway on the south.</i>
Cassia-Garden Pathway Connection
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — A new multi-use pathway is being mapped out in Boise between the Garden Street and Cassia Park bikeways.

Construction is set to get underway during fall 2027.

Part of the project entails building a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Ridenbaugh Canal and replacing the existing canal bridge on Albion Street.

The Albion Street Bridge over the Electric Light Switch Lateral
The Albion Street Bridge over the Electric Light Switch Lateral

While at it crews will make improvements to the canal's underground piping.

Cassia Park

Once complete the path will provide a 1.5-mile walking and bicycle route from the Boise Bench to the Greenbelt.

With the addition of a new north access point to Cassia Park, more than 4,500 residents will be within 10 minutes of walking distance to the park.

Schools will also be more accessible with the new routes.

Once work does get underway, Albion Street and sidewalks will close east of the Garden Street intersection.

Irrigation services should not be impacted.

Meet your Boise Bench reporter Sahana Patel