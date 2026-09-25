New bikeways are being mapped out between Garden Street and Cassia Park

BOISE, Idaho — A new multi-use pathway is being mapped out in Boise between the Garden Street and Cassia Park bikeways.

Construction is set to get underway during fall 2027.

Part of the project entails building a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Ridenbaugh Canal and replacing the existing canal bridge on Albion Street.

City of Boise The Albion Street Bridge over the Electric Light Switch Lateral

While at it crews will make improvements to the canal's underground piping.

City of Boise

Once complete the path will provide a 1.5-mile walking and bicycle route from the Boise Bench to the Greenbelt.

With the addition of a new north access point to Cassia Park, more than 4,500 residents will be within 10 minutes of walking distance to the park.

Schools will also be more accessible with the new routes.

Once work does get underway, Albion Street and sidewalks will close east of the Garden Street intersection.

Irrigation services should not be impacted.