Police ask for footage of vehicle related to shooting of Deputy Tobin Bolter

BOISE, Idaho — Investigators with the Ada County Sheriff's Office are searching for additional surveillance video from the shooting event on April 20, 2024 that claimed the life of Deputy Tobin Bolter, which took place in the area of W. Overland Rd. and S. Albright Ln.

Police are asking that anyone who may have surveillance recordings of the area from April 20 to review those recordings between 7 pm and 10 pm on the date. Police are specifically looking for any footage showing the grey 1999 GMC Yukon (pictured above) which has an American flag on the antenna. Any other suspicious activity that may have been recorded is also of interest to investigators.

To send footage to investigators, use the evidence submission link hereor email Detective Neil Daigle at ndaigle@adacounty.id.gov. You may remain anonymous if you wish.