Agencies send their condolences to families of killed deputy

Police departments and agencies across Idaho have sent their condolences to the family and loved ones of Deputy Tobin Bolter, who was killed while on duty. According to a press release, the incident began shortly before 9 p.m. when a suspect shot Deputy Bolter after making a traffic stop near West Overland Road and South Raymond Street in Boise.

A number of these agencies changed their profile pictures on social media to have a black bar running through the center.