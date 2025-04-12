Peasley Street Connection to Ann Morrison Park is finally open!

BOISE, Idaho — After suffering various delays due to engineering, vandalism, and weather challenges, the Peasley Street Connection is now open to the public.

The opening comes in advance of the Boise Depot Centennial celebration, whose festivities begin on Sunday.

The staircase connector will cut travel times for many residents of the Boise Bench in half. Previously, residents on the Boise Bench would have had to walk around to either Americana Blvd or Capitol Blvd to enter the park. Now, it's a relatively straight shot with just 92 stairs down to the Ann Morrison Baseball Fields.

The steel grate staircase also features a bike runnel, or "a grooved bicycle tire track," that makes it easy for cyclists to transport their bikes up and down the connector.

The Boise Parks and Recreation Department estimates the staircase will give some 1,774 households on the Boise Bench easy access to Ann Morrison Park moving forward.