Ann Morrsion Park staircase delayed by weather, vandalism, engineering issues

BOISE, Idaho — People living in the Boise Bench neighborhood near the train depot will eventually have easy access to Ann Morrison Park below, but the Peasley Street connection project, which includes the Ann Morrison Park steps, has been facing delays.

The city initially aimed to open a staircase this spring, but consistent problems, including winter weather, structural engineering issues, and vandalism, have delayed the project.

Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway says the city is checking in weekly, but no opening date has been set.

“In today’s construction environment, almost nothing works out exactly the way we'd like it to, but in the end, this will create a safe connection for more than 3,000 people who live either on the rim or below Ann Morrison Park. They’ll have a safe way to get to the park,” says Holloway

The project delays aren’t costing the city additional money, Holloway says they are still within the estimated budget.

