One of Boise's most iconic buildings will celebrate 100 years with a variety of events

BOISE — Mark your calendars for a momentous occasion! On April 16, 2025, the Boise Depot will proudly celebrate its 100th anniversary. For a century, this iconic landmark has been a vital part of our community’s history, bringing together residents and visitors to share in its beauty and charm.

Originally opened on April 16, 1925, the Boise Depot has worn many hats over its storied past. From its beginnings as a Union Pacific railroad depot to its current role as a stunning venue for weddings, receptions, and community events, the Depot has served as a backdrop for countless memories.

As we approach this significant milestone, the City of Boise is planning a celebration to honor the Depot’s legacy and its impact on our community. Expect a festive gathering filled with historical exhibits, entertainment, and activities that pay tribute to the past while looking forward to the future.

Family Day will be Sunday, April 13th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include guided tours. An art project will also be displayed on the depot starting Sunday at dusk until 10 p.m. The project will be displayed at the same times each day until the last day of the celebration on Tuesday, April 15th.

For more details on events celebrating the Boise Depot centennial click this link.

