BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Boise police say they believe a woman killed in a drive-by shooting at a West Boise home early Sunday morning was not the intended target.

Detectives now believe the shooter was likely targeting a party happening at the home or one or more people attending it. Investigators are still working to identify both the intended target and the shooter.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of West Clement Road.



WATCH | Neighbors react after woman killed in West Boise drive-by shooting—

Neighbors react as police reveal new details in deadly Boise drive-by shooting

Police say someone drove past the home in a sedan and fired several shots at the residence. Officers responding to the shooting found an adult woman with a gunshot wound on the front porch.

Boise Fire crews and Ada County Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but the woman died at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

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Police say a large number of people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. The property was being used as a short-term vacation rental, and a party was underway.

For people who live nearby, the deadly shooting came as a shock.

“Very quiet, safe,” neighbor Jeffrey Rundle said, describing the area.

Rundle moved to the neighborhood last October and said its atmosphere was part of what attracted him to the area.

“Talk to a lot of people as they pass, walking their dogs, riding bikes,” Rundle said. “One reason I moved here because of the neighborhood and the environment.”

Rundle said he believes he may have heard the gunfire early Sunday.

“I thought I heard the gunshots, but I'm thinking they sounded muffled, you know, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Rundle said. “I don't know how many there were. At least five, I don't know.”

Several neighbors who spoke with Idaho News 6 described the area as quiet and said violence like this is out of character for the neighborhood. Some said they did not know the home was being used as a short-term rental, while others said they had heard the property had been used for parties.

When Idaho News 6 returned to the home Monday, a cleaning crew was at the property. Members of the crew said they had been sent by the home's property manager.

As detectives continue investigating, police say evidence indicates the woman who died was not the person the shooter intended to target.

Instead, investigators believe the shooter was likely targeting the party or one or more people attending it. Police have not identified who they believe the intended target was and are still working to identify the shooter.

“Some of the neighbors lived here quite some time. Nothing like this has ever happened before,” Rundle said. “Nobody likes it. We're all shocked.”

Boise police are asking anyone who attended the party and has not yet spoken with detectives to come forward.

Investigators are also asking to hear from rideshare drivers who made pickups or drop-offs at or near the party on West Clement Road between 2:30 and 6 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information, photos, or video that may be related to the shooting is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch.