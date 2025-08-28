Caldwell School District opens food pantry to combat family food insecurity

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell School District has introduced a new resource designed to support families struggling with food insecurity, transforming a space at Wilson Elementary into what looks like a small grocery store.

The initiative came after a survey conducted last fall revealed a significant need in the community.

"A lot of our families shared that there is food insecurity in their household," Anette Perez said.

Perez, the Caldwell School District community school coordinator at Wilson Elementary, spearheaded the effort to create the on-site food pantry. While the district already provides free school lunches to students, she wanted to establish a place where families could access essential items beyond school hours.

"It was very important that we do something about it," Perez said.

What started as a small concept has grown into a comprehensive resource. The space now features shelves lined with essential items, including meats, produce, and pantry staples.

"It started small, it evolved into this big project, and here we are— we are standing on it," Perez said.

The pantry operates every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m., except for the second Wednesday of each month when the district runs a mobile food pantry outside. Families can ring a doorbell to enter and shop for their weekly groceries.

While the pantry was created primarily for Caldwell School District families, Perez noted they don't check enrollment status, reflecting their broader mission to ensure every child and family has access to food.

"The goal of community schools is to make sure that our kids have a bright future," Perez said.

