Korn Ferry record holder Jason Gore talks Albertsons Boise Open

Gore is number one with seven Korn Ferry victories
BOISE, Idaho — Former Korn Ferry and PGA golfer Jason Gore is in town for the Albertsons Boise Open. He ranks among the top players with seven tour victories on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Gore, who now works for the PGA, mentions there's plenty to see and do at the Open; "Great golf and great music," he said.

When asked to choose a 'Mount Rushmore of professional golfers,' Gore named, "Jack, Tiger, Arnie, and Hogan." He added that Bobby Jones would be a close fifth.

Gore says he enjoys coming to Boise because of how the tournament is run and the friendly reception he receives every time he visits the City of Trees.

Idaho News 6 will be live at 8 a.m. Sunday for an hour-long Albertsons Boise Open special. You won't want to miss it!

WATCH: Full interview with former Korn Ferry and PGA golfer Jason Gore —

Don Nelson talks to Jason Gore at the Albertsons Boise Open

