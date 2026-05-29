"It was like the Wizard of Oz": strong winds topple trees, cause power outages for thousands in Boise

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Strong winds moved through the Treasure Valley Thursday, leaving downed trees, power outages and property damage in their wake across Boise Bench neighborhoods.

WATCH: Boise Bench neighbors deal with the aftermath of strong wind storms across the Treasure Valley

Boise storm knocks out power, topples trees across the Bench

Kelly McDonald stepped outside her Boise Bench home to find a large tree had crashed on top of her car.

"It was like the Wizard of Oz. I mean, it was really loud and the wind was really howling," McDonald said. "And I heard a crash, so I came outside and it was on my car."

The fallen tree caused damages beyond just one property. Downed power lines stretched across Denton Street as first responders secured the area with caution tape.

Neighbor Hazen Crawford said the storm alarmed his family.

"My wife called me because the weather was picking up and it was really bad and she was scared. She saw a flash and heard a loud boom. Everyone has no power from my understanding," Crawford said.

Thousands of customers across Boise were impacted by power outages Thursday. On the Boise Bench alone, more than 1,500 customers lost power, while a separate outage affected more than 2,700 customers in Boise's North End and downtown area.

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At 7:20 P.M., neighbor Holly Culver said restoration was taking longer than expected.

"One neighbor said, oh yeah, we're supposed to be restored by 7:30. They haven't even been here to deal with a tree or all the lines," Culver said.

As the sun set Thursday, some neighbors were preparing for the possibility of spending the night without electricity.

"I'm digging for my camping supplies. Normally I'd use my camping gear or go over to my friend's house," Culver said.

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McDonald said she was keeping perspective on the damage to her property.

"It's just things, so we're lucky no one was hurt," McDonald said.

First responders are reminding people to stay away from any downed power lines and never walk or drive over fallen lines, even if they appear inactive.

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