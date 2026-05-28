Thousands without power across Ada County amid severe thunderstorms

Thousands of Meridian and Boise residents are without power Thursday afternoon as severe thunderstorms move through the Treasure Valley.

Multiple outages were reported shortly just after 4 p.m. in Boise, Meridian and Garden City, according to Idaho Power’s outage map. More than 10,000 customers appear to be affected across several outage reports.

The largest outage impacts more than 2,700 customers in Boise’s North End and downtown area. More than 1,500 are also affected on the Boise Bench.

The outages come as a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for parts of the Treasure Valley. Strong winds and lightning were reported across the Boise area as the storm moved through.

Idaho Power lists the cause of the outages as “under investigation” and has not yet released estimated restoration times.

This is a developing story and will be updated.